WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - There are people in our community that graciously give up their time and talents to better the area we live in. And each year the United Way honor's those people with their Building a Better Community award.

Lawrence Bandi is the President of Wheeling Central Catholic High School, but he's also on a number of other boards throughout the Ohio Valley. Just one reason why he was chosen to receive this year's Building a Better Community Award.