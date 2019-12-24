Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WHEELING, W.VA. – The City of Wheeling, in conjunction with Bel-O-Mar Regional Council, has proposed to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, the construction of a new pedestrian/bicycle bridge at the site of the Aetnaville Bridge once the demolition of the current superstructure is completed.

In a letter to West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Byrd E. White, III, City Manager Robert Herron said that Wheeling officials are interested in working with WVDOH, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Bel-O-Mar to re-establish a new pedestrian/bicycle bridge at the Aetnaville site, utilizing the existing piers. A response from White indicates that representatives from the Engineering Division are currently investigating the request, which will take about 60 days to complete.