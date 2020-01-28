Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

BRIDGEGPORT, OHIO- The Barnesville Shamrocks girls basketball team paid a visit to Bridgeport to take on the Lady Bulldogs on Monday night. Rylee Stephens drilled a three, making the score 50-36 in favor of the Rocks. Bridgeport responded. Jaren Tucker for knocked down a three on the other end. She led them with 27 points. Stephens then scored a three again from deep, she had 22 points of her own The score was then 53-41 Rocks. Stephens wasn't finished yet thought.

She hit another triple. Barnesville went on to win 57-43.