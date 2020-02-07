1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Brooke County Schools Corpus Christi School Doddridge County Schools Hancock County Head Start Hancock County Schools Indian Creek Christian School Marshall County Head Start Marshall County Schools Miss Sharon's Kidz Ohio County Head Start Ohio County Schools Our Lady of Peace St Michaels School St Vincent De Paul School Tyler County Schools Wetzel County Schools

Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter