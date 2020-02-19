Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pictures and videos of a pigeon that can't fly and a puppy that can't walk, cuddling like best friends, are going viral internationally, and they are being cared for right here in Rochester.

The Mia Foundation, a rescue organization based in Rochester that rehabilitates animals, has been posting pictures and videos of Herman and Lundy the past few days, and the super sweet shots are getting acclaim from all around the world.