CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The number of Coronavirus cases in West Virginia has jumped, and one region is now considered a “Hot Spot” according to Governor Jim Justice. The Eastern Panhandle has seen a sharp increase in cases, with more than 50-people now testing positive. 90 percent of those cases are in Berkeley and Jefferson counties, which see a lot of traffic from the Washington, D.C. area.

“The people there you know, we don’t want the people there to be afraid. We just want them to double-down on being really smart in what they do,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.