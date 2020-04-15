Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) - According to AAA East Central’s Gas Report, the average price for gasoline at the pump is four cents cheaper.

Officials at AAA stated that global demand for gasoline during this COVID-19 pandemic has dropping with motorist home-bound. AAA also said for motorists to expect to see gas pump prices to be cheaper as crude oil stock increases and demand drops. Officials said demand gasoline is at a 52-year low, and has not seen this low of a demand in the spring time since the 60’s.