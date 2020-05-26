Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Even under unusual circumstances, the city of Wheeling is still finding ways to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. American Legion Post 1 held a special ceremony remembering the fallen.

It's a day to thank those who secured the freedoms we have, and while the public could not be there, flowers were still laid in the water at Heritage Port in a ceremony that will go down in history.​​