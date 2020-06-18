Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
COVID-19 and College: Info you need to know to get back to campus
Video
Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Video
Oglebay to host Father’s Day weekend with fireworks and free activities
Video
Wheeling man arrested for fleeing, intent to deliver, and obstructing
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jun 17, 2020 / 11:53 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 17, 2020 / 11:53 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
COVID-19 and College: Info you need to know to get back to campus
Video
Gov. DeWine calls for chokehold ban, exception in life-threatening situations
Video
Nascar Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis
Video
Friendly competition is proposed to increase Census participation
Arthur Ashe memorial tagged with ‘WLM’ before painted over with ‘BLM’
Video
Uncle Ben’s rice says ‘now is the right time to evolve the brand’
Video
First Baptist Church in Ohio County has COVID-19 outbreak
Video
DA to announce charging decision in Rayshard Brooks shooting death
Video
WV Health Department confirms COVID-19 outbreak among residents linked to recent trips to Myrtle Beach
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
COVID-19 and College: Info you need to know to get back to campus
Video
Gov. DeWine calls for chokehold ban, exception in life-threatening situations
Video
Nascar Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis
Video
Friendly competition is proposed to increase Census participation
Trending Stories
COVID-19 and College: Info you need to know to get back to campus
Video
Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Video
Gov. DeWine calls for chokehold ban, exception in life-threatening situations
Video
Oglebay to host Father’s Day weekend with fireworks and free activities
Video
Wheeling man arrested for fleeing, intent to deliver, and obstructing
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News