Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - The word “police” is in nearly every headline you read in recent news. Nationally—senators are working to create bills to reform police departments across the United States. One hot button topic being body cameras.

Marshall County Sheriff’s office chief deputy Bill Helms says body cameras have been around for ages. Although, now, more streamlined, they complete the same task—collecting evidence. Marshall County always has them on, because what better evidence is there than video proof?