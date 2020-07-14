Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Ohio County BOE moves ahead with their graduation despite new restrictions from the governor
Video
A Day in the Life of a Mail Carrier
Video
Mobile food drive to set up shop for first time at casino lot
Video
Firefighters prepare for this week’s heat wave
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jul 13, 2020 / 11:49 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2020 / 11:49 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Mobile food drive to set up shop for first time at casino lot
Video
Firefighters prepare for this week’s heat wave
2020 Marshall County Fair cancelled
Video
Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats
Video
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers to avoid over methanol risk
Video
Kroger cashiers stop giving customers coins for change amid shortage spurred by pandemic
Video
Marion County Health Department issues statement on large church gathering
Video
Face masks and getting business back on track in the Ohio Valley
Video
Couple caught on camera defacing Black Lives Matter mural
Video
Coronavirus In Ohio County: Third COVID-19 related death
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Mobile food drive to set up shop for first time at casino lot
Video
Firefighters prepare for this week’s heat wave
Video
2020 Marshall County Fair cancelled
Video
Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats
Video
Trending Stories
Ohio County BOE moves ahead with their graduation despite new restrictions from the governor
Video
Mobile food drive to set up shop for first time at casino lot
Video
Firefighters prepare for this week’s heat wave
Video
2020 Marshall County Fair cancelled
Video
Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News