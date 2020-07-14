Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) -- Near 12,000 pounds of food will be packed into hundreds of Ohio County trunks come Friday, July 17, as the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is setting up shop on Wheeling Island at a new location.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., an estimated 250 West Virginia families are expected to pick up fresh produce; something that organizers say is filling a huge void in the area.