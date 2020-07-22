Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Washington, DC (WTRF)--In a statement released Tuesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper called for action concerning the incident last weekend when a teen's car was vandalized by having racial slurs carved into the paint on Wheeling Island.

A social media post by the victim’s mother showed the car with racial slurs and other profanity scratched into the paint of the car, broken side mirrors, and flattened tires.