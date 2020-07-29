Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Warwood Farmer’s Market Attracts Nearly 300 People
Augusta Levy creates scholarship with grant from AEP Foundation
Video
All Ohio Fairs Limited to Junior Fair Events Only
Video
Child care centers allowed to return to normal levels beginning Aug. 9
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jul 28, 2020 / 11:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2020 / 11:31 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Augusta Levy creates scholarship with grant from AEP Foundation
Video
Digital Exclusive: Keeping the arts alive during the pandemic
Video
President Trump says he will accept RNC nomination in NC
Video
Child care centers allowed to return to normal levels beginning Aug. 9
Video
Ohio county fairs limited to junior fair events only
Video
Restaurants & bars sue city of Columbus over 10 p.m. closure ordinance
Video
Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration helps woman featured on Hoarders TV show
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Neighborhood upset after funeral home uses refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses
Video
Twitter temporarily limits Donald Trump Jr.’s account for COVID-19 misinformation
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Augusta Levy creates scholarship with grant from AEP Foundation
Video
Digital Exclusive: Keeping the arts alive during the pandemic
Video
President Trump says he will accept RNC nomination in NC
Video
Child care centers allowed to return to normal levels beginning Aug. 9
Video
Trending Stories
Augusta Levy creates scholarship with grant from AEP Foundation
Video
Bellaire Salvation Army offers food giveaways
Video
President Trump says he will accept RNC nomination in NC
Video
West Liberty heading back to class one week early! President says despite pandemic, ample Hilltoppers enrolled
Video
Bishop Brennan discusses Bransfield, COVID-19, racism
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News