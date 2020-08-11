Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Former Bridgeport Mayor sentenced to thirty-six months in prison
Man says he was discriminated against at casino for bringing a purse
Video
Ohio voters can start already by requesting an absentee ballot
Most Ohio teachers don’t feel safe returning to the classroom according to survey
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wild Things Suspend Season Following Threat of State Enforcement
Top Stories
Sources: Big Ten, other top conferences meeting to decide fate of 2020 college football season
Video
Cabrera’s bat, Turnbull’s arm help Tigers sweep Pirates 2-1
Pirates-Cardinals game slated for Monday postponed
PHOTOS: Royals fan cutouts feature stormtrooper, ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Clear The Air
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Open For Business
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Aug 10, 2020 / 11:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 10, 2020 / 11:35 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Here’s how you can get your photograph on a West Virginia calendar
Video
Diamond COVID-19 mask may be most expensive in world
Video
Coronavirus in Belmont County: Coronavirus numbers reach 666 positive cases
Video
Man says he was discriminated against at casino for bringing a purse
Video
Trump denies WH asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore, then calls it a ‘good idea’
Video
VIDEO: Parachutist hurt when he hits downtown Ohio building
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths; 60 new positive cases
Video
Former WWE wrestler Kamala dies from COVID-19
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Sunday is National Book Lovers’ Day
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Here’s how you can get your photograph on a West Virginia calendar
Video
Diamond COVID-19 mask may be most expensive in world
Video
Coronavirus in Belmont County: Coronavirus numbers reach 666 positive cases
Video
Man says he was discriminated against at casino for bringing a purse
Video
Trending Stories
Financial planner gives his take on the President’s executive order
Video
VP Pence tweets “America needs College Football”
History of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Video
Community in mourning over Mytia Barker
Video
Here’s how you can get your photograph on a West Virginia calendar
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News