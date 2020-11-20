Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 64 new cases
Top Stories
COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Marshall County announces 55 new cases, 15 new in long-term living
Catholic Charities collecting donations to help those in poverty
Video
Perkins Field fundraiser a huge success
Video
Moundsville City Buildings closing due to rising COVID-19 cases
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Wheeling Park Girls Soccer Team Honored By TJ’s
Video
Top Stories
Garrett still away, Browns hopeful for sack leader’s return
Nailers react to North Division’s decision to not play season
Video
Wentz, East-leading Eagles to face playoff-hungry Browns
Steelers’ Smith-Schuster still ‘lit’ but with a dash of grit
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Nov 19, 2020 / 11:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2020 / 11:32 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Nailers react to North Division’s decision to not play season
Video
Moundsville City Buildings closing due to rising COVID-19 cases
Video
Don’t expect to get pulled over for violating Ohio curfew
Video
Caregiver accused of stealing over $90,000 from a 67-year-old client, selling the woman’s house
Video
Ohio Curfew begins at 10 PM
Video
Franklin County level 4(purple) in latest coronavirus advisory map
Video
East Liverpool City Hospital officials say they are ‘disappointed’ in nurses calling a strike during pandemic
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: 1122 new coronavirus cases; 11 COVID-19 related deaths
Video
WV Governor and Attorney General argue over mask mandate
Video
New Martinsville boy found safe/ uncle arrested
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Nailers react to North Division’s decision to not play season
Video
Moundsville City Buildings closing due to rising COVID-19 cases
Video
Don’t expect to get pulled over for violating Ohio curfew
Video
Caregiver accused of stealing over $90,000 from a 67-year-old client, selling the woman’s house
Video
Trending Stories
COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County announces 64 new cases
COVID IN WEST VIRGINIA: Marshall County announces 55 new cases, 15 new in long-term living
Take a Tour With Taylor: Wheeling Fire Department
Video
See 183 life-size nutcrackers return to Steubenville for the 6th year
Video
Moundsville City Buildings closing due to rising COVID-19 cases
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News