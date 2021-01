WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -- Many local charities have faced issues due to the pandemic. Today, however, several of these organizations received some much needed help.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino and Racetrack handed out more than seventy- five thousand dollars in donations to fifteen local charities. The money was raised in large part through collection boxes placed around the casino . Guests are given the opportunity drop the change left on their slot vouchers or racing tickets into the boxes. Also additional donations were collected from employees on casual Fridays.