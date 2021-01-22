Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement reacting to President Biden’s pledge to administer 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days:

“Getting as many Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible needs to be our top priority. Widespread vaccination is vital to getting back to normal in our lives and restoring our economy. While setting goals is important, it is just as important that the goals be ambitious. The United States is already administering close to a million doses per day on average – including well over a million in the last two days. President Biden’s goal of 100 million doses in 100 days may sound nice, but it needs to be far bolder.