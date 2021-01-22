Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
“Just Wing It!” cook-off begins Saturday
Video
New year, new you: the push for recycling in Ohio County
Video
DOH announces upcoming lane closures for WV 2, Market Street
Wheeling University students back on campus with tighter guidelines
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Martins Ferry Holds Off Buckeye Local
Video
Top Stories
Wheeling and West Liberty Basketball Games Postponed
Steelers tight end Vance McDonald retiring after 8 seasons
Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron dies at 86
Gallery
After long wait, No. 14 West Virginia heads to Kansas State
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 11:36 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 11:36 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WV Congressman Says Biden Setting Expectations Low on Vaccine Deployment
43-year-old’s dying words: ‘I never thought that I would be considered nonessential’
Video
Lawmakers outraged after National Guard troops forced to vacate U.S. Capitol, sleep in parking garage
Video
Two teens arrested for racial slurs painted on home of Ohio principal
Video
Two arrested in Steubenville after drug search
Video
Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 7 COVID-19 related deaths; 998 coronavirus cases
Video
WV teachers unions challenge in-person education mandate
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WV Congressman Says Biden Setting Expectations Low on Vaccine Deployment
43-year-old’s dying words: ‘I never thought that I would be considered nonessential’
Video
Lawmakers outraged after National Guard troops forced to vacate U.S. Capitol, sleep in parking garage
Video
Two teens arrested for racial slurs painted on home of Ohio principal
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling University students back on campus with tighter guidelines
Video
WV Congressman Says Biden Setting Expectations Low on Vaccine Deployment
President Biden ordering economic help as $1.9T relief talks begin
Video
Third stimulus check: Ohio Rep wants $1,400 payment reserved for people who get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
WATCH LIVE: 2021 West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News