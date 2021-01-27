Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
American Lung Association is educating West Virginians on the dangers of tobacco
Video
Indian Creek robotics team places in a challenging competition and plans for a promising future
Video
WV’s Groundhog Day celebration cancelled, French Creek Freddie to continue with duties
Video
The ‘Wolf Moon’ will rise in the sky this week – here’s how you can best view it
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Sizzling Yellow Jackets Sting No. 9 Hilltoppers
Video
Top Stories
Liddell’s late FTs lift Ohio State over Penn State 83-79
Strong 4th Quarter Leads St.C Over Ferry
Video
Union Local’s MJ Palko Scores Inspirational Hoop
Video
Steelers promote QB coach Canada to offensive coordinator
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jan 27, 2021 / 11:37 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2021 / 11:37 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
American Lung Association is educating West Virginians on the dangers of tobacco
Video
Indian Creek robotics team places in a challenging competition and plans for a promising future
Video
WV’s Groundhog Day celebration cancelled, French Creek Freddie to continue with duties
Video
$28,000 helps families with children in hospital
Video
Wheeling Hospital making plans to navigate around I-70 closures
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Former Marshall County teacher faces child pornography charge
Video
First Christian Church hands out food to those in need
Video
Local school teacher named Educator of the Year
Video
Police searching for man suspected of two shootings in Washington County, PA
Video
Couple accused of having sex on Myrtle Beach Ferris wheel arrested again
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Wednesday Noon Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
American Lung Association is educating West Virginians on the dangers of tobacco
Video
Indian Creek robotics team places in a challenging competition and plans for a promising future
Video
WV’s Groundhog Day celebration cancelled, French Creek Freddie to continue with duties
Video
$28,000 helps families with children in hospital
Video
Wheeling Hospital making plans to navigate around I-70 closures
Video
Trending Stories
American Lung Association is educating West Virginians on the dangers of tobacco
Video
Indian Creek robotics team places in a challenging competition and plans for a promising future
Video
WV’s Groundhog Day celebration cancelled, French Creek Freddie to continue with duties
Video
The ‘Wolf Moon’ will rise in the sky this week – here’s how you can best view it
$28,000 helps families with children in hospital
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News