Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- In the midst of a pandemic, the American Lung Association continues to fight a youth vaping epidemic, along with the fight against tobacco use.

“The big tobacco industry, they market and they advertise directly to the youth. They make these products look cool and have these crazy colors and flavors and they even place them in retailers and stores at a child’s eye level and near other products that children might want to buy like candy," said Molly Pisciottano, Director of the American Lung Association.