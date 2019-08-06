Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- An aging water system has caused serious problems in St. Clairsville for decades. It has come to a tipping point in recent months, with debates still ongoing. Residents and council weighed in tonight at the city council meeting.

So far, negotiations are still ongoing. No contracts have been drawn up yet regarding the sale of the municipal water system to Aqua. City council stated they are working with entities across the state, as well as the federal government. They aim to make the most informed, efficient, and economical decision for the city's water.