Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Special Effects Tattooing to host “Love Sucks Tattoo Bash”
Video
Gov. Justice delivers his State of the State address with an emphasis on income tax cuts and optimism
Video
Plane slides off runway at Pittsburgh International Airport
Treat your Valentine to a DeFelice Bros. heart-shaped pizza
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
No. 23 West Liberty Rips Wheeling, 119-76
Top Stories
No. 14 West Virginia sweeps No. 7 Texas Tech with 82-71 win
Surging WLU Women ‘Bomb’ Wheeling, 92-65
Standout Season For Wheeling University Forward Lily Ritz
Video
West Liberty Hosts Wheeling Wednesday
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Feb 10, 2021 / 11:44 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2021 / 11:44 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ohio Highway Patrol urges you to be prepared for another round of wintry driving
Video
Round two of snow swings into the Ohio Valley
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Special Effects Tattooing to host “Love Sucks Tattoo Bash”
Video
Gov. Justice delivers his State of the State address with an emphasis on income tax cuts and optimism
Video
WATCH LIVE: WV State of the State Address
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Treat your Valentine to a DeFelice Bros. heart-shaped pizza
Video
As the national spotlight falls on West Virginia, what do we need more than the attention?
St. Clairsville mayor encourages residents to listen in to council meeting via teleconference
Wheeling Hospital Eases Visitation Restrictions
Video
‘I’m so sorry’: Man charged with murder in death of 13-year-old girl dragged by car
Video
Ohio Highway Patrol urges you to be prepared for another round of wintry driving
Video
Could West Virginia Eliminate Promise Scholarship?
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Special Effects Tattooing to host “Love Sucks Tattoo Bash”
Video
Gov. Justice delivers his State of the State address with an emphasis on income tax cuts and optimism
Video
WATCH LIVE: WV State of the State Address
Video
Treat your Valentine to a DeFelice Bros. heart-shaped pizza
Video
As the national spotlight falls on West Virginia, what do we need more than the attention?
Trending Stories
Special Effects Tattooing to host “Love Sucks Tattoo Bash”
Video
Gov. Justice delivers his State of the State address with an emphasis on income tax cuts and optimism
Video
Plane slides off runway at Pittsburgh International Airport
Guernsey County is now under a Level 2 snow emergency due to road conditions
WATCH LIVE: WV State of the State Address
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News