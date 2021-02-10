Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and while many have plans to spend the day with their significant other, one local company is hosting a “singles only,” event.

Special Effects Tattooing on Warwood Ave in Wheeling is hosting a “Love Sucks Tattoo Bash.” The shop is inviting singles only to come and receive tattoos. Many of the inspired tattoos are related to the theme that love is overrated.