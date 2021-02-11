Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine confirmed the state’s curfew has expired, but urged residents to stay vigilant so as not to increase hospitalizations.

The curfew, which had been running nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., was last extended on Jan. 27. At the time, DeWine said state health officials would monitor hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for two weeks, and if they declined enough, the curfew could be dropped.