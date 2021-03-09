Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police released body and aerial video Tuesday showing exactly what led up to a wrong-way crash and fatal shooting on I-270.

The shooting happened along I-270 near Refugee Road on Friday afternoon. According to police, Andrew Teague, 43, was wanted on a felonious assault warrant from an incident that happened on Feb. 2. Teague was accused of shooting at his brother, according to court documents.