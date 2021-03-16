Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) -- The city of Wheeling is proposing a rate increase for both water and sewer that could affect you.

The city says the sewer department needs 25 million dollars worth of upgrades including the wastewater treatment plant, Warwood pump station, and sewer upgrades and separations. On the sanitation side of things-- there hasn't been a rate increase since 2012, and they need more money for cost increases like tipping fees, personnel costs, and garbage truck costs.