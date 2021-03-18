Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) -- As the Mountaineers get ready to play in the NCAA Tournament Friday against Morehead State, Ohio Valley native Travis Tellitocci will be cheering on the Eagles instead of the Mountaineers as the assistant sports director for the Ohio Valley Conference.

Third-seeded West Virginia (18-9) will play No. 14 Morehead State (23-7) in a Midwest Region game on Friday night in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.