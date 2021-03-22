Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -- The Ohio Valley is mourning the loss of someone who invested decades of life into the Wheeling Area. Former firefighter and chief Cliff Sligar’s memorial service was held Monday at Kepner Funeral Home in Woodsdale.

Sligar invested over four decades as a Wheeling firefighter. He will be remembered first and foremost as someone who cared for his city and the department.