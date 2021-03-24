Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast/

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Man with body armor, 5 guns arrested after walking into Atlanta grocery store
Western PA woman is missing; may be traveling through Ohio Valley
Win your very own goat…whether you want it or not
Video
West Virginia’s fairs and festivals started planning their return months ago
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Weir Girls Sweep Season Series With Central
Video
Top Stories
Park Wrestling Hosts Oak Glen And John Marshall
Video
Nailers Offense Red Hot in Opener at Florida
Hot-Shooting Bearcats End Hilltoppers’ NCAA Run
Clowney a Brownie? Free agent edge rusher visits Cleveland
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast/
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Mar 24, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 24, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast/
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast/
Video
Mobile Food Pantry available Thursday in Moundsville
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Win your very own goat…whether you want it or not
Video
Wheeling Hospital changes signs to reflect joining the WVU Health System
Video
West Virginia’s fairs and festivals started planning their return months ago
Video
Wheeling Man Convicted For Sexual Assault On A 4-Year-Old
Video
Gov. Justice Retires Color Coded Map For High School Students
Video
Wheeling Man Sentenced In Connection To Wheeling Island Fire
Video
New law waives standardized testing requirements, allow Ohio students to use course grade for graduation
Video
DeWine vetoes 2nd GOP-backed effort to limit health orders
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast/
Video
Mobile Food Pantry available Thursday in Moundsville
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Win your very own goat…whether you want it or not
Video
Wheeling Hospital changes signs to reflect joining the WVU Health System
Video
West Virginia’s fairs and festivals started planning their return months ago
Video
Trending Stories
Mobile Food Pantry available Thursday in Moundsville
Video
Man with body armor, 5 guns arrested after walking into Atlanta grocery store
Western PA woman is missing; may be traveling through Ohio Valley
Win your very own goat…whether you want it or not
Video
Wheeling Hospital changes signs to reflect joining the WVU Health System
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News