Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
High speed chase ends in collision in Glen Dale, man charged with DUI
DoorDash highlights Scaffidi’s as a take-out success story
Video
Falcon Ethane Pipeline under investigation, both sides weigh in
Video
Weirton church is robbed of religious items
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Third Period Pushes Florida to Victory
Top Stories
Wheeling Park Beats John Marshall, Again
Video
Pirates prospect Gonzales focusing on present, not future
Return man: WR Higgins ready to ‘run it back’ with Browns
Wheeling Park Downs John Marshall
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Mar 26, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’ Friday Noon Update
Video
This weekend’s full moon will be fourth closest of the year
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
At least 5 killed across South as series of tornadoes strike Alabama, Georgia
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
High winds in the Ohio Valley tonight could lead to possible power outages
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
High Wind Warning For The Ohio Valley
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Falcon Ethane Pipeline under investigation, both sides weigh in
Wheeling Hospital booking vaccine appointments with new self-scheduling system
Video
Hot mic: Airline pilot caught cussing out liberals while landing in San Jose
Video
Zach’ Friday Noon Update
Video
Brain fog: Even minor COVID infections can lead to longterm neurological symptoms, study finds
Video
Biden: ‘My plan is to run for reelection in 2024’
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
High winds in the Ohio Valley tonight could lead to possible power outages
Video
Safe Places available in Ohio County and nationwide to help teens cope with problems or find help
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Falcon Ethane Pipeline under investigation, both sides weigh in
Video
Wheeling Hospital booking vaccine appointments with new self-scheduling system
Video
Hot mic: Airline pilot caught cussing out liberals while landing in San Jose
Video
Zach’ Friday Noon Update
Video
Trending Stories
High speed chase ends in collision in Glen Dale, man charged with DUI
Falcon Ethane Pipeline under investigation, both sides weigh in
Video
Wheeling Hospital booking vaccine appointments with new self-scheduling system
Video
Oglebay and Wheeling Park hiring for the summer
Video
‘I just killed my son’: Father tells dispatcher in death of 5-year-old boy in Ohio
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News