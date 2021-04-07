Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Biden administration unveiled a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence Wednesday which including a new rule combatting "ghost guns" and publishing "red flag" legislation for states to adopt.

He also announced David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, as his nominee to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. If confirmed, Chipman would be the agency’s first permanent director since 2015.