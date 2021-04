MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) - The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department is asking for your help in an important fundraiser. It's for one of their long-time paramedics, Sheila Davis, who is now battling stage 3 Colon Cancer. She's also a member of our 7news family because she's Shelby Davis' mother.

Sheila Davis, 49 of McMechen is fighting a battle. An expensive one.