Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

It was business as usual at the Ohio County Commission meeting tonight, however, the room was abuzz with the recent dispute over a 25-year-long tradition in Wheeling.

The potential relocation of the Super Six Tournament to Bluefield wasn't on the agenda, but that did not stop the conversation. Garnering response from Commission President, Tim McCormick, he says they've been challenged before by communities to have Super Six in their town. Ohio County welcomes competition, but McCormick believes the bar has already been set so high, with the Ohio County Commission being the highest monetary donor to the Super Six. He also says others may bid, but he believes they will not come close to the standards already set here.