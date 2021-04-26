Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) - While construction on the bridge lasted for only a few years, leaders in Wellsburg and Brilliant will tell you this way to connect the two cities and states across the river has been in the works for decades.

Putting plans on paper and gathering bids for the project officially began around 2013 and lead to the official groundbreaking and kick off construction of the 830 foot bridge in July of 2018.