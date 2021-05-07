Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Hills Elementary School holds relay for one of its own battling cancer
Video
After sitting empty most of last year, Kennywood is ready to welcome families back to the park
Video
Is Wells Township Haunted house ACTUALLY haunted?
Video
Congressman Johnson’s thoughts on the border crisis
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Amend Fires Historic No-Hitter in Tourney Opener!
Top Stories
Bounces Go Jacksonville’s Way in Goalie Battle
Linsly Wins 22nd OVAC Baseball Title
Video
Shadyside Wins OVAC AA Baseball Championship
Video
Maxwell’s 30 Helps Central Advance To The AAA State Championship
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 7, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
LOOK UP: NASA Rocket Launch Could Be Seen In West Virginia
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
NASA Rocket Launch Could Be Seen In West Virginia
Video
Zach’ Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Hills Elementary School holds relay for one of its own battling cancer
After sitting empty most of last year, Kennywood is ready to welcome families back to the park
Video
Is Wells Township Haunted house ACTUALLY haunted?
Video
Life Flight called for Weirton crash
Video
‘We’ll Be Close Enough’ WV To Remove Mask Mandate On June 20 No Matter What
Video
Fake vaccine cards sent to Ohio woman after ordering card holders
Video
Buckeye Local Students Injured In School Bus Crash
Video
Ohio babysitter charged with abuse of toddler after parents place hidden camera
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Hills Elementary School holds relay for one of its own battling cancer
Video
After sitting empty most of last year, Kennywood is ready to welcome families back to the park
Video
Is Wells Township Haunted house ACTUALLY haunted?
Video
Life Flight called for Weirton crash
Video
Trending Stories
Hills Elementary School holds relay for one of its own battling cancer
Video
Is Wells Township Haunted house ACTUALLY haunted?
Video
What to do if your child is dealing with a mental illness
Video
Life Flight called for Weirton crash
Video
Drug House Abatement program working well and helping landlords
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News