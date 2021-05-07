Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

MINGO JUNCTION, O.H. (WTRF) -- Students at Hills Elementary School in Jefferson County, have held a number of fundraisers over the years in the fight against cancer, but this year they are raising money to help one of their own.

Their efforts are to help Brayden Tipton-- a seventh grade student at Indian Creek who is battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The goal is to help grant his wish for a trip to vegas.