Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -- Entering Thursday, Illinois Wesleyan was at +12 which is a 5 stoke lead over second place Methodist. Of course, a champion will be crowned on Friday with this being the first day of second tier play and 18 teams competing.

The Illinois Wesleyan Titans did what they need to do to keep the lead and then some. The team from Bloomington, IL, sit alone in first place at +15 which is a 15 stroke advantage over still second place Methodist University. In third and shooting +32 is Denison from less than two hours away in Granville, OH. The Titans have had a different low player in every round of competition so far. Coming into Thursday, Jimmy Morton was tied with the best score overall but didn't fare quite as well in this round. Andrew Abel shot a 70 on the Robert Trent Jones course. Head Coach Jim Ott does have one championship under his belt but he sits much more comfortable entering the final day of play than in the past.