Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
JMHS graduates 245 students at the 2021 commencement
Video
Derrick McAfee chosen as new Bellaire Superintendent
Video
Meet Marvin: Belmont County resident and the oldest hellbender in the world
Video
Marshall County honors veterans and their families with special books
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Arenado, Edman lead Cardinals to 5-2 win over Pirates
Top Stories
St.C Advances With a 10-2 Win Over John Glenn
Senior Walker shines for Wheeling Park Track
Video
Longtime Pirates 2B Stennett dies at 72 after cancer fight
Marshall men’s soccer team wins victorious in championship game
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Home Sweet Home
Calendar
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Send Off 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 18, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
How to watch next week’s spectacular “super flower blood moon” lunar eclipse
Zach’ Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
JMHS graduates 245 students at the 2021 commencement
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Meet Marvin: Belmont County resident and the oldest hellbender in the world
Video
Marshall County honors veterans and their families with special books
Video
Yorkville Intermodal to demolish smoke stacks
Video
Moms in Motion: What about Dad?
Video
Man caught on camera repeatedly punching driver in fit of road rage
Video
Skin cancer becomes new threat for military members after years of service
Video
Ohio Vax-a-million: How it’s legal and why the money can’t be spent on something else
Video
Ohio medical marijuana: 3 existing conditions approved; read the complete list
Video
Vaxamillion: Click Here To Enter Ohio’s Coronavirus Lottery
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’ Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
JMHS graduates 245 students at the 2021 commencement
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Meet Marvin: Belmont County resident and the oldest hellbender in the world
Video
Marshall County honors veterans and their families with special books
Video
Yorkville Intermodal to demolish smoke stacks
Video
Trending Stories
Derrick McAfee chosen as new Bellaire Superintendent
Video
Car parts being ripped from cars in Wheeling
Video
Yorkville Intermodal to demolish smoke stacks
Video
Bellaire Police Arrest Runaway Teen On Multiple Charges
Masks still required in all WVU Medicine facilities
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News