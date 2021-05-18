Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Bellaire, OHIO (WTRF) - The Bellaire Local School District has named a replacement following the decision not to renew the contract of current superintendent Darren Jenkins. At tonight's meeting the Board voted unanimously to name Derrick McAfee as the next superintendent.

McAfee is no stranger to the area, and is currently serving as Principal at Bellaire High School. He's been in education for 16 years, 14 of which he has spent in Bellaire, and he's very fond of his time in the village.