Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) -- A Bellaire resident is pushing the bill to get marijuana decriminalized in cities across the county.

Meaning-- if you're caught with under 200 milligrams of weed, there would be zero penalties. Bill Schmitt Jr. Founded the Sensible Movement Coalition in 2015 and has since lead the way for 22 cities affecting over three million people to decriminalize marijuana-- including Bellaire in 2016.