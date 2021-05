WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) -- Congressman David McKinley is reintroducing a legislation on opioid prevention coined 'No Pain' which stands for non-opioids prevent addiction in the nation.

Mckinley says the COVID Pandemic has not only caused the opioid epidemic to grow, but also put this health crisis on the back burner to another. So-- he's making it a mission to try to understand how we can deal with pain.