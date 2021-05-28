Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) - If it seems that Belmont County authorities are always arresting child sexual predators, it's not your imagination. The department has a history of arresting and prosecuting adults who prey on children.

Belmont County Chief Detective Ryan Allar says the sheriff's department believes these crimes are very serious and troubling, and they deserve the utmost attention. They say there are some predators who troll for children online to set up a meeting in person. Others concentrate on viewing and sharing child pornography. Still others try to get into relationships with women who have children of the age they prefer, in order to get into that household.