Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Hearings held today on the future of the Mitchell Power Plant
Video
Verdict against local man marks the biggest drug conviction in Belmont County history to date.
Ohio fireworks bill that loosens restrictions passes Senate
Air Force Lieutenant Colonel retires with final flight over John Marshall High School
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Four Park Athletes Sign To Continue Their Careers In College
Video
Top Stories
Fox’s Home Run And Kelly’s Pitching Keep Park’s Softball Season Alive
Video
Park bops Brooke in elimination game
Video
St. Clairsville and Barnesville are ready for regional play
Video
Sacked: Browns All-Pro Garrett ‘retires’ from basketball
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jun 2, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2021 / 11:31 PM EDT
June 10 2021 05:00 pm
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
More Weather News
video
What do you want to see in Bellaire?
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Hearings held today on the future of the Mitchell Power Plant
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Family calls for action, says Ohio football coach forced teen to eat pizza against his religion
Video
Wetzel County Man Dies Working In Mine Tuesday Night
Video
Center McMechen Getting A New Home And A New Name
Video
WATCH: AG Yost burns mask to celebrate end of Ohio’s health orders
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Microchip shortage is causing a short supply of new cars
Video
Shooting victim from Martins Ferry incident is recovering, police said
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
What do you want to see in Bellaire?
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Hearings held today on the future of the Mitchell Power Plant
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Family calls for action, says Ohio football coach forced teen to eat pizza against his religion
Video
Wetzel County Man Dies Working In Mine Tuesday Night
Video
Trending Stories
What do you want to see in Bellaire?
Hearings held today on the future of the Mitchell Power Plant
Video
Ohio’s mask mandate ends today
Verdict against local man marks the biggest drug conviction in Belmont County history to date.
Windsor Heights Councilman calls Post Office hours change ‘unnecessary’, claiming it will only make matters worse for the elderly
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News