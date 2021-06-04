Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

(WTRF) - Robert Weisner who spent most of his life giving back to others died on Wednesday.

Weisner was a member of the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department for 72 years. He was the fire chief for 33 of those years. Just a few weeks ago, he was able to attend a groundbreaking ceremony at the future home of the fire department. Weisner was also a World War II Army Veteran, serving in the 33rd Infantry Division.