OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - It was a celebration at Woodsdale Elementary School Monday evening to thank everyone involved that helped to create their new playground.

This new space was a labor of love that took years to complete, and the whole community was involved. There were over 400 individual sponsors, not to mention everyone that put in the labor to bring this dream to life. The COVID pandemic had put a halt on a formal event to thank everyone, but tonight the PTO and the Playground Committee were able to unveil a special plaque to celebrate everyone's effort.