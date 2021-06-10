Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) - This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Saint Clairsville Rotary's Taste of the Valley. It's a festival style event with vendors inside and outside along with live music, silent auction, and 50-50 drawing. Restaurants from across the Ohio Valley have bring appetizers, desserts, and much much more.

Taste of Valley is only successful because the Saint Clairsville Rotary has had the support of the restaurant industry in the Ohio Valley these past two decades. Proceeds from this event will go directly back into the area by supporting local nonprofits, local projects and scholarships opportunities.