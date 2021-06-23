Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It's a problem that's been kept under the rug in the era of COVID: mass shootings. But if you're fully prepared, you could save you and someone else's life if you're in a situation that suddenly turns violent.

As the problem of shootings still exist, places like the Higher Hills Children's Center step up. Every staff member is fully trained: from barricading a classroom to defending themselves. Behind the training itself is The Institute for Childhood Preparedness.