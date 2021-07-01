Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
63°
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
People believe you and will help you: Advocates send a message to sexual assault survivors
Video
Top Stories
California high school stripped of basketball title after tortillas thrown at Latino opponents
Video
A Special Wish gets $5,000 donation, thanks to Wheeling Kiwanis Club
The Ohio Valley is in cleanup mode after yesterday’s severe weather
Video
St. Clairsville police arrest Ohio man in meth bust
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win
Top Stories
Nailers Announce 2021 Protected List
Top Stories
Steelers sign kicker Sloman to 1-year deal
Brewers slug their way into Pittsburgh for 4-game set
Gray tosses 6 strong innings, Rockies beat Pirates 6-2
West Liberty’s Irwin Claims Prestigious Award
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Dr. Dave Walker's Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jul 1, 2021 / 11:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2021 / 11:30 PM EDT
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ohio Valley hit with severe weather; flooding, power outages and road closures are major issues
Video
Risk for Severe Weather this Wednesday Afternoon
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
People believe you and will help you: Advocates send a message to sexual assault survivors
Video
Tenth Street Garage will soon be under repairs
Video
Keep veterans in mind when setting off backyard fireworks
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Parents will have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person learning in West Virginia
Video
TIME Magazine features West Virginia vaccine rollout in new article
Video
AEP gets rate increase
Video
It’s still illegal to set off commercial fireworks in Ohio
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
West Virginia’s interstates named some of the worst, but not for long
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
People believe you and will help you: Advocates send a message to sexual assault survivors
Video
Tenth Street Garage will soon be under repairs
Video
Keep veterans in mind when setting off backyard fireworks
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Parents will have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person learning in West Virginia
Video
Trending Stories
Tenth Street Garage will soon be under repairs
Video
California high school stripped of basketball title after tortillas thrown at Latino opponents
Video
The Mid-Summer Heavy Metal Fest will shred at the Wells Township Haunted House next weekend
Video
A Special Wish gets $5,000 donation, thanks to Wheeling Kiwanis Club
Keep veterans in mind when setting off backyard fireworks
Video
