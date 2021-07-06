Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Marble King is one of 27 W.Va. companies honored for exporting to a new country this year.
Video
Top Stories
Local man gives update on Tropical Storm Elsa from Tampa
Video
Supreme Court justice calls federal cannabis laws “contradictory”
Video
Hot weather, even hotter playground
Video
Veterans’ Voices: Ronald Pasco
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Reynolds’ walk-off walk gives Pirates 2-1 win over Braves
Top Stories
Wheeling Routs Wellsburg In Area Play
Video
Top Stories
Lewicki named MEC Coach of the Year
Ben Gamel, Pirates look to continue resurgence against Braves
West Virginia Roughriders’ Best Players are set for Alumni Game
Video
Gamel hits 2 HRs, drives in 6 runs; Pirates rip Braves 11-1
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jul 6, 2021 / 11:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 6, 2021 / 11:40 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Local man gives update on Tropical Storm Elsa from Tampa
Video
Hot weather, even hotter playground
Video
Massive invisible Galactic structure discovered, by accident, with Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia
Air Quality Alert Day for the Ohio Valley
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
“HELP!” Two Ohio residents charged after filming TikTok prank on Interstate
Video
Air Quality Alert Day for the Ohio Valley
Video
Gov. DeWine signs Collin’s Law, Ohio’s anti-hazing bill
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Former W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans now facing a felony charge related to Jan. 6 Capitol incident
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Fourth of July Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
“HELP!” Two Ohio residents charged after filming TikTok prank on Interstate
Video
Air Quality Alert Day for the Ohio Valley
Video
Gov. DeWine signs Collin’s Law, Ohio’s anti-hazing bill
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Trending Stories
Sha’Carri Richardson left off U.S. relay team, won’t run in Tokyo Olympics
Cleveland man admits to role in drug trafficking operation
Marble King is one of 27 W.Va. companies honored for exporting to a new country this year.
Video
Local man gives update on Tropical Storm Elsa from Tampa
Video
In an almost split vote, Wheeling Council approves new homeless liaison position
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News