Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

(WTRF) - Cold cases might make for great television, but they are a nightmare for the family and friends of the people for whom justice has not yet been served.

The disappearance of Shawn Antill and the homicide of Kyle Morgan have baffled police, drawn national attention, and have devastated their loved ones. Shawn Antill has been missing since December 23rd of 2017. In June of 2016, Kyle Morgan was reported missing, days later he was found dead under the Fort Henry Bridge.