Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - After much speculation and a bit of a rocky road, we're less than two weeks away from the long-awaited return of the Undo's Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

This iconic event was canceled last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will mark the 38th year for the festival. Things will still look a little bit different this year. There will not be a Little Italy, but there is still plenty of great fun and food to be had. New for this year is the Italian Village.