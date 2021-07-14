Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - A 116 year old tree outside the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum recently had to be removed, thanks to termite damage.

This particular tree was special. Not only is it over a century old, but it was one of three special Linden Trees brought over from Germany, and it was the last of the trees to survive. Thousands of children played under this tree when the museum was a school, and it served as a centerpiece for the museum, so they were very sad to see it go.