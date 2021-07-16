Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - The champs are back! The West Virginia Roughriders are making their long-awaited return return this Saturday night.

Since the first time since 2019 they'll hit the grid iron for an alumni game. One team will be coached by Head Coach Mook Zimmerman, and the other will be lead by NFL All-Pro Greg Hardy. You'll see some of the best players from over the years go head to head.