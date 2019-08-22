Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable Clouds with spotty showers, Lows 65-69.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few showers, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 74-78.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers returning, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and warmer, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker