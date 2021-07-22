Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Queen of Queens Pageant at the Capitol Music Hall
Video
Top Stories
West Virginia leaders unsure how effective a national drug settlement will be to combat opioid epidemic
Video
Kalkreuth to host 16th charity golf tournament to benefit Easterseals
Video
Video shows former officer tase 75-year-old man without warning
Video
Cold Case: Murder unsolved 9 years after Ohio mom receives call saying son is dead
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Post 1 Falls In Area Championship
Video
Top Stories
Steelers maintain Super Bowl expectations despite turnover
Top Stories
Post 1 Falls In Area Semifinal
Video
Diamondbacks finish sweep of Pirates with 6-4 victory
Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after 8-year career
Players are chomping at the bit for Rudy Mumley OVAC All-Star Game
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jul 22, 2021 / 11:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2021 / 11:30 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Video shows former officer tase 75-year-old man without warning
Video
Cold Case: Murder unsolved 9 years after Ohio mom receives call saying son is dead
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Park Health Center hosts summer fair
Video
Businesses and organizations that have existed 100 years received awards
Video
Valley Avengers assemble! Paden City rallies around teen battling cancer
Video
Brooke County companies honored for 100 years in business
Video
Voting rights: Group explains Senator Manchin’s For the People Act compromise
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Video shows former officer tase 75-year-old man without warning
Video
Cold Case: Murder unsolved 9 years after Ohio mom receives call saying son is dead
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Park Health Center hosts summer fair
Video
Businesses and organizations that have existed 100 years received awards
Video
Trending Stories
Video shows former officer tase 75-year-old man without warning
Video
Cold Case: Murder unsolved 9 years after Ohio mom receives call saying son is dead
Video
Valley Avengers assemble! Paden City rallies around teen battling cancer
Video
Wheeling man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in 2020 killing of Donaven White, sentenced to 30 years behind bars
Video
Lanes back open on I-470 West near ball field after vehicle fire
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News